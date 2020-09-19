The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is no stranger to drag races. Despite being an SUV, the Hellcat-powered Jeep packs scorching output numbers, making it an ambassador of speed for the high-riding segment.

Do you know what else is a favorite on the drag strip? Teslas, and we're pretty sure you've seen at least a single Tesla versus the world drag race here in Motor1.

With that said, Edmunds put a Jeep Trackhawk against a Tesla and while you might expect the flagship S to face the high-octane SUV, it's actually the Model Y that represented Tesla on this drag race.

We've seen this matchup before, albeit, the Model Y was accompanied by the Model X against the Trackhawk. This time, it's a solo performance for the Y. But how similar or different are these two cars on paper? Let's drop the numbers here before you watch the video embedded on top.

As mentioned, the Jeep Trackhawk is powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 mill that produces up to 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts) and 645 pound-feet (875 Newton-meters) of torque. Being an SUV, and a huge one at that, comes with a trade-off – the Trackhawk tips the scales at 5,387 pounds (2,444 kilograms).

On the other hand, the Tesla Model Y in its Performance trim has an estimated power output of 450 to 500 hp (373 kW) and 470 to 500 lb-ft (678 Nm) of twist. Despite the output disadvantage, the Model Y has something up its sleeve against the Trackhawk: its weight. The Model Y is substantially lighter than the Trackhawk by almost a thousand pounds.

Will the weight discrepancy give the Tesla an advantage on this drag race duel? Watch the video on top. Just don't hesitate to skip through the several chit-chats, though.