One of the most important vehicle segments in the country for the past few years has always been the crossover. Small crossovers, in particular, make up a huge chunk of vehicle sales in the United States every year. Hyundai is no stranger to this, and their smallest crossover yet, the Venue, took the fight directly to its rivals by offering similar sizing that certainly feels familiar, but with certain features and elements that help it be a solid contender. So in a sea of models, trims, and other brands, you'd think that the power of choice would prevail, right? Not if you like three pedals.

Gallery: 2020 Hyundai Venue: First Drive

22 Photos

A spokesperson from Hyundai has recently told Car and Driver that the Korean brand will no longer be offering the manual transmission for the Hyundai Venue in 2021. The reason? A lack of demand. Honestly, we weren't really surprised. Granted, the idea of driving a uniquely styled and rather peppy 1.6-liter four-cylinder with a manual transmission and clutch might appeal to some, that market is just way too small.

Besides, crossovers are all about practicality, and when we talk about that "p" word, convenience isn't too far behind. The six-speed manual transmission was previously only available on the base SE model, which also offered a CVT as an option. Well, for 2021, the CVT will be standard across all Venue trims, offering an EPA estimate of 30 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway.

The 2021 Hyundai Venue will now leave the list of subcompact crossovers sold in the United States with a third pedal and slushbox, leaving behind the likes of the Kia Soul and Subaru Crosstrek to carry the torch. On a positive note, there might be an extremely slim chance that the Venue N Line will offer some excitement (fingers crossed for a manual?), and you can still get the Veloster, Accent, and Elantra in manual, too.