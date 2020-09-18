Nissan has recently gotten back into the spotlight with its revamp of the Z. While that is all well and good, details on the next-generation GT-R remain rumors. Regardless, the Japanese automaker is committed to keeping the same wow factor associated with its high-tech supercar.

“The goal of the next GT-R is to again be a very credible performance machine, the way the current GT-R is even after some years on the market, said Ivan Espinosa, senior Vice President of global product planning at Nissan. ”It’s still a very credible, super-fast, super great car to drive and we will remain true to that.”

Rumors hint that the next Godzilla – estimated to be released in 2023 – will feature a gas-electric drivetrain with a kinetic energy recovery system inspired by the automaker‘s previous endurance racing challengers. Thankfully, this vehicle has more of a chance of materializing than the fateful GT-R LM Nismo race car and its performance at the 2015 24 Hours of LeMans – only one car finished and they were off the pace from the gun.

While the push for overall glory at the Circuit de la Sarthe was one to forget, the company has found great motorsport success in building engines with Gibson. We can’t say how much of this panache will rub off on the R36, but it will likely have a spicier version of the existing twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V6 producing a rumored 710 horsepower (530 kilowatts) and 575 pound-feet (780 newton-meters) of torque.

“The GT-R, together with the Z and Patrol, are perhaps the three most iconic and brand representative nameplates that we have as a company, that have a deep history within the company,” said Espinosa.

Semantics aside, it’s clear that Nissan wants to bide its time getting the latest GT-R to the production line. The extra weight from the hybrid systems seemed to strike a chord with Espinosa but the numbers don’t lie, so let’s wait and see.