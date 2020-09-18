A Hyundai exec is adding fuel to the fire about the possibility of a high-performance N variant for the new Tucson. With a new generation of the crossover coming, the timing certainly makes sense to introduce a sporty variant to the lineup.

"We do have a current portfolio of N models, and our clear intention is to build on that portfolio," Hyundai global product management boss Lorenz Glaab said during the global media launch for the Tucson, according to Go Auto. "Now what models exactly, when exactly, is a little early to tell and a little early to discuss. Anything’s possible … if we believe that in that particular segment for SUV body type, makes sense, so we can move very quickly I would say."

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Tucson

21 Photos

While this isn't an absolute confirmation, alluding to a performance crossover during the Tucson debut certainly seems like a hint of what's to come. Spy shots also show that the Kona N is coming.

Rumors about Hyundai building a Tucson N go back to 2017. The company was conceptualizing it and the Kona N at the same time.

The speculation heated up again in 2019 when unnamed insiders said the Tucson N was on the way with an estimated launch date of 2021. At that time, the info suggested it would have at least 340 horsepower (254 kilowatts) and the ability to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in quicker than six seconds. However, a more recent report indicated that the Tucson N was a bit more modest with 290 hp (216 kilowatts) coming from a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder.

The new Tucson will arrive in the US in mid-2021 as a 2022 model year vehicle and will have a vastly different look versus the current one. Buyers will get a 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 190 horsepower (142 kilowatts), a hybrid with a turbocharged 1.6-liter inline-four with an estimated 230 hp, and plug-in hybrid with still unknown specs.