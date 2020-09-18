Cadillac CT6 owners with cars equipped with Super Cruise will soon need to add another monthly subscription to their bills if they want the technology to continue operating. The automakers gave customers three years of complementary connectivity for the service, and for some early adopters, that expiration date is this month. Cadillac added an extra year of free service, but now we know customers could pay as much as $25 a month for the service.

Customers in the US will be able to purchase a standalone Super Cruise plan for $25 a month when the service expires for those 2018 model year owners. Customers that already subscribe to other select OnStar and GM Connected Services bundles can add Super Cruise for an additional $15 a month. Connectivity is required for the service to operate, providing the technology the precise map updates and GPS coordinates Super Cruise needs to offer the hands-free driving feature.

Gallery: Cadillac Super Cruise

20 Photos

Owners that fail to subscribe to Super Cruise will not lose all of the system’s functionality, though. The car’s lane-centering, adaptive cruise control, and other on-board features will continue to function. There are rumors of an even more sophisticated Ultra Cruise technology in development, billed as the Super Cruise’s successor, allowing for even more hands-free driving roads, including city streets. However, there’s no indication from Cadillac as to when we could see the Ultra Cruise system.

The subscription pricing information comes as Super Cruise becomes an option on several more Cadillac vehicles for the 2021 model year: CT4, CT5, and Escalade. However, the tech won’t stay exclusive to Cadillac for long. General Motors plans to proliferate the technology through the brand, aiming to offer the it on 22 models by 2023. The first non-Caddy car to get the tech will be the new Chevy Bolt crossover that should arrive next summer.