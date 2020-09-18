BMW will reveal the M3 next Wednesday, September 23. Countless spy photos have given us a good idea of its design, but new teaser images provide us with our clearest look yet at the car’s front end. Well, the clearest look BMW will give us. The large kidney grille is visible through the green smoke, flanked by unique headlights and the bright green bodywork.

The four teaser images, however, don’t show much more than that. Two are wide shots of the front end, showing off a bit of the creased hood, the black grille and splitter – which, if rumors are true, indicate this is the Competition model – and the headlights. The second pair of images is a closeup of an apparent indentation in the M3’s hood. It’s barely visible in the wide-angle shot, stamped into the bulge that extends from the top of the kidney grille and up the hood.

Gallery: BMW M3 Teasers

7 Photos

The new M3’s performance specs should please enthusiasts. Power will come from BMW’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. The regular M3 will get 473 horsepower (353 kilowatts) to enjoy while the Competition model will get a bit more – 503 hp (375 kW). The M3 will be available with either a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automaker. However, the Competition model will only available with the auto gearbox. More power has its trade-offs.

Previous rumors have suggested that the new M3 will arrive wearing Isle of Man Green. An earlier teaser made the color appear darker than the latest images, but that could have been a trick of the light. If the two colors are the same, the Isle of Man Green will not go unnoticed in a parking lot. The M3 will debut alongside the M4, though it’ll allegedly be wearing São Paulo Yellow. Expect both the M3 and M4 to arrive in the US sometime next year.