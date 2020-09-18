Now that the new S-Class is out and about, we’re gradually turning our attention to its electric equivalent in the vast Mercedes range. Unlike the EQ C based on the GLC, the EQS will distance itself from the S-Class by riding on a dedicated electric car platform. We can say the same thing about the styling as while the two crossovers have similar proportions and some common design traits, the EQS looks far more futuristic than the traditional Daimler flagship.

A fresh batch of spy shots from the Nürburgring reminds us Mercedes is taking a more practical approach compared to the Taycan and E-Tron GT. While the Porsche and Audi EVs are sedans, the EQS will be a hatchback / liftback as denoted by the visible outline of the large tailgate in the adjacent images. The Tesla Model S has a similar setup, whereas the electric Jaguar XJ and BMW i7 will be sedans judging by the most recent spy photos.

Aside from the trunk situation, we can observe the EQS has electric pop-out door handles similar to those of the new S-Class (W223). One interesting change we noticed when comparing the new images with the previous ones has to do with the location of the charging port. While the old prototype had a slim “fuel” cap on the front fender, this one has larger fuel doors on both rear fenders.

Are these fake? We’re not sure, although we’re tempted to believe the production version will have that sleeker charging port cover we saw at the beginning of the month. It would be nice to have them on both sides for extra convenience, but that remains to be seen.

Despite the full camo attire, it’s safe to say the production version will stay true to last year’s concept in terms of design and that swoopy shape. The interior will borrow lots of bits and pieces from the S-Class, although we’re certain Mercedes has figured out a way to make the EQS’ cabin feel a bit more special. The three-pointed star has been coy on details regarding the production version, only revealing it will do more than 435 miles (700 kilometers) between charges based on WLTP.

As it’s the case with the all-new S-Class, the EQS will come with rear-wheel steering to reduce the turning circle and compensate for its generous wheelbase. It has what it takes to become the most technologically advanced Mercedes ever, and we’re already hearing rumors about AMG getting its hands on it. The boys and girls are no strangers to upgrading EVs, having introduced the limited-run SLS AMG Electric Drive back in 2013.

Mercedes will take the wraps off the EQS in production guise in 2021, so look for sales to commence towards the end of that year or early 2022.