The Smart car is known for many features: its small size, great maneuverability, and affordability. Yet, no one on God’s green earth has ever wondered about its towing capacity until now, as the proud owner of a ForTwo has been caught on video with his fishing boat in tow.

The story goes that the driver purchased the vehicle after letting go of his truck to cut back on spending at the pump. Although he did size down, he wasn’t hesitant to make the vehicle all his own, fitting a sporty exhaust loud enough to get the attention of his wife sitting inside. With his fishing pole poking out of the window, the owner wasn’t going to let his small car get in the way of his big-time fishing hobby.

While you’d envision a pickup truck as the right tool for the job here, the Smart can only cough up a meager 70 horsepower (52 kilowatts) and 92 pound-feet (124 newton-meters) of torque. It’s no surprise, the ForTwo’s compact engine wasn’t made for setting records at tractor pull events, but what it lacks in power, it makes up for with efficiency – it’s 1.0-liter three-cylinder was one of the world’s most efficient engines in its day, only releasing 97 grams of C02 per kilometer.

After an Austin Powers three-point turn was required to get out of the driveway, he was off to the races – to our amazement. We’d like to see a future video of the boat and car arriving at the dock and disembarking, but we’ll certainly give them the benefit of the doubt.