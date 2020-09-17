We know that electric cars are cleaner, greener and less smelly than petrol or diesel cars, but are they also cheaper?

In this new video, ThEVox Network explains this new argument. For now, there’s no escaping the fact that electric cars, with their latest battery technology and limited economies of scale, are more expensive to buy than the equivalent petrol or diesel cars. Despite that extra fee you may pay each month, you also need to take into account all the other important, and often hidden costs, that come with car ownership. Things like fuel, servicing and taxation are all bundled into what is known as your total cost of ownership.

The price of a zero-emissions vehicle is already being subsidized thanks to government policy. While some countries may use tax rebates, exemptions or credits to encourage Electric Vehicle sales, other countries have imposed compulsory, EV-specific sales targets for vehicle manufacturers to meet.

Countries including Italy, Germany and the UK all offer government-funded electric car grants, and there are further incentives to encourage the switch to electric.

Cities are also introducing regulations to ensure the air for its residents is both cleaner and safer. So-called low emissions zones or congestion zones are specifically aimed at penalising vehicles with high CO2 emissions.

What are the other advantages? Press play and watch this new episode of "I Speak Electric" by ThEVox Network.