There's good news for folks shopping for a 2020 Hyundai Veloster N because the hot hatch is eligible with zero percent interest for the first time, according to Cars Direct. The deal is only available when financing for 48 months and lasts through November 2.

If that's not attractive enough, there are other incentives beyond 0 percent APR. If you use Hyundai Financial, a buyer can defer making the first payment for up to 90 days. Plus, there's a $500 rebate available on the Veloster N without the optional Performance Package.

The 2020 Veloster N starts at $27,600 (plus a $995 destination fee). On an example that costs $30,000, Cars Direct says the monthly payment with the zero percent APR would be $625 per month, assuming the buyer puts no money down.

Hyundai also sets the financing rate for longer terms to 1.9 percent for 60 months and 2.9 percent for 72 months. These interest rates are 1 percent less than the previous month.

The good deal on the Veloster N likely stems in part because the hot hatch has some upgrades on the way for the 2021 model year that should begin hitting showrooms in October. An eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox joins the existing six-speed manual. The automaker lets the vehicle hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 5.6 seconds, rather than 5.8 seconds with the three-pedal setup.

The Performance Package is now a standard feature for the 2021 model year, so all Veloster N's now produce 275 horsepower (205 kW). This all means that they get larger brakes and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential.

Inside, the 2021 Veloster N has sport seats that weigh 4.4 pounds (2 kilograms) than in the 2020 models. The infotainment system now comes standard with navigation, too.