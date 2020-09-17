The name references the town in New Mexico.
The Volkswagen Taos will be the name for the brand's forthcoming, sub-Tiguan crossover in the United States. The company is teasing it now, and the full debut takes place on October 13.
"We’re thrilled to announce the name for the newest member of the Volkswagen family," said Hein Schafer, Senior Vice President for Product Marketing and Strategy at Volkswagen of America. "It was important to choose a name that really embodied the nature of the car and the town of Taos, New Mexico was a perfect fit. It’s a small city that offers big things—from outdoor adventure to arts and design and great cuisine."
VW says that the Taos has a design specifically with the North American market in mind. Earlier info suggests that the Taos is related to the Tarek for the South American market and Tharu in China.
The teaser images of the Taos suggest that it doesn't look identical to these vehicles in other markets. One of the major changes is at the nose where a strip of LEDs run along the front of the vehicle to span the area between the headlights.
In China, the Tharu comes with either a 1.4-liter turbocharged engine making 148 horsepower (110 kilowatts) or a 2.0-liter with 184 hp (137 kW). Both powerplants come with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and either a front- or all-wheel-drive setup. Keep in mind, the North American version could offer completely different components.
VW will reportedly build the Taos at its Puebla factory in Mexico. The crossover will take up the capacity previously for the Beetle. Following the October debut, look for sales to start in 2021, but the Taos might be a 2022 model year product.
“We are excited that Volkswagen has named their sport utility vehicle after the town of Taos,” said Taos Mayor Dan Barrone. “It’s a great opportunity for our community to share its rich history and culture alongside Volkswagen with its unique and rich history and culture.”
The town of Taos is home to 6,000 people, and boasts a 400-year history and a 1,000-year-old Native American community just a few miles from the center of town. It’s notable for its artist community, world-class ski resort, and stunning landscapes, including vast plains, the Sangre de Cristo mountains, and the spectacular Rio Grande Gorge.
Incidentally, Taos was also home to John Muir, an engineer turned mechanic, and author of “How To Keep Your Volkswagen Alive: A Manual of Step-by-Step procedures for the Compleat Idiot.” First published in 1969, and illustrated by local artist Peter Aschwanden, this counter-culture guide to Volkswagen repairs quickly developed a popular following. The book, started in Muir’s Taos shop, has helped keep countless VW models running, from Beetles and Buses to Type 3 and Type 4 models.
