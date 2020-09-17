Hide press release Show press release

Ram Launches Third Phase of U.S. Armed Forces-inspired, Limited-edition ‘Built to Serve’ Trucks

"Built to Serve Edition" Ram 1500 pickup trucks honor five branches of the United States Armed Forces

Third installment introduces 1,000 models in Anvil and 1,000 models in Billet Silver

Aeronautical-inspired interior features Light Diesel Gray interior accents and standard content encourages owner customization

Available in Ram dealer showrooms starting in the fourth quarter of 2020

Ram recognizes all owners who serve or who have served our nation and our communities

September 17, 2020, Auburn Hills, Mich. - Ram Truck today announced that production of the third installment of “Built to Serve Edition” trucks will begin next month at its Sterling Heights (Michigan) Assembly Plant.

Ram is celebrating America's five land, sea and air-based armed forces with “Built to Serve Editions” of its popular Ram 1500 half-ton pickup truck lineup. This third installment offers an aeronautical-inspired theme with both Anvil and Billet Silver exterior colors offered along with a black interior with Light Diesel Gray accent stitching.

“Ram continues to honor all of those who serve or have served in the United States armed forces with distinction through our latest ‘Built to Serve’ offering,” said Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand, FCA – North America. “The ‘Built to Serve’ adage is something Ram Truck owners, whether civilian or military, are very familiar with as it’s something we strive to build into every truck and van we produce.”



The launch of the third installment of the "Built to Serve Edition" trucks coincides with the 73rd anniversary of the U.S. Air Force on Friday, September 18. A new "Built to Serve Edition" model, representing another one of America's land, air or sea-based military branches, continues to launch approximately every three months.

Each of the five U.S. military service branches has been or will be honored by Ram with two specially selected exterior paint colors that evoke the spirit, the mission and history of that service. One of each branch’s “Built to Serve Edition” models is offered in a new low-volume paint option exclusive to this program.

The “Built to Serve Edition” Ram trucks are offered in the following colors and limited numbers:

Gator (1,000 units) and Diamond Black (1,000)

Ceramic Gray (1,000) and Patriot Blue (1,000)

Anvil (1,000) and Billet Silver (1,000)

Tank (1,000) and Flame Red (1,000)

Spitfire (500) and Bright White (500)

Ram "Built to Serve Edition" trucks feature other unique interior and exterior features that set them apart, including a United States flag and "Built to Serve" decal on each of the rear quarter panels.



"Built to Serve Edition" trucks get additional stylish exterior cues, including 20-inch aluminum wheels with a unique-to-the-edition Technical Gray finish. Body-color wheel flares also accent the exterior.



Each of the new Ram front ends gets a unique treatment consisting of an all-black grille and surround, black bumpers and black-bezel premium lighting. Complementing the look are black badges, black wheel-to-wheel side steps and dual four-inch black exhaust tips.



Inside, the "Built to Serve" Ram trucks represent each of the five military branches, accented with unique, corresponding color stitching: Light Frost, Light Ambassador Blue, Light Diesel Gray, Medium Greystone or Orange.



These new Ram models are also ready to display their owner’s military pride with "Built to Serve"-embroidered Velcro panels on each front seat and additional Velcro panels on each front seat inboard shoulder panel. Buyers can apply their own patches – regimental, flags, name tapes or slogans – to personalize their "Built to Serve Edition." Front seat back panels are covered with Pouch Attachment Ladder System/Modular Lightweight Load-bearing Equipment (PALS/MOLLE) webbing to attach additional equipment or pouches.



Ram 1500 "Built to Serve Editions" also feature:

"Built to Serve" instrument panel badge

Lockable console storage (optional)

Deeply bolstered cloth and vinyl Sport seats

Black Onyx Chrome interior trim

All-weather rubber slush mats

Underneath the skin, each Ram "Built to Serve Edition" is ready for action, loaded with 4x4 Off-Road Group content, including:

All-terrain tires

Electronic-locking rear axle

Hill-descent control

Front suspension skid plate

Steering gear skid plate

Fuel tank skid plate

Transfer case skid plate

Tow hooks

Heavy-duty off-road-calibrated front and rear shock absorbers

Ram "Built to Serve Edition" packages are available on all body styles and all powertrains.



According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, approximately seven percent of the U.S. population is an active member, reserve member or veteran of the armed services.



As part of the "Built to Serve" initiative, Ram is bringing further attention to its volunteer initiative called Ram Nation. Ram Nation has been organizing grassroots volunteer events since 2015 and, through the launch of the "Built to Serve Edition" trucks, is reinforcing its commitment to recognizing those who serve our nation and our communities.



Ram Nation is recruiting individuals to donate their time and to volunteer in their own communities across the nation. In addition to activating the Ram Nation volunteer corps across the U.S., Ram is extending the invitation to all individuals, regardless of whether or not they are a Ram truck owner. To join and learn about new Ram Nation volunteer events, new members can register at www.ramtrucks.com/ram-nation.html.



