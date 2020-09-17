It will be inspired by the e-Evolution concept. No, not that Evo...
Mitsubishi dusted off a sports car moniker and controversially slapped it on a small crossover in 2017 when the Eclipse Cross was unveiled. As part of the company’s plan to overhaul its US lineup, the model is about to undergo cosmetic surgery bringing “radically changed front and rear design.” Mitsu promises the facelifted variant will lend the CUV “a more upscale and energetic design.”
Marketing speak aside, the 2022 Eclipse Cross will take styling cues from the e-Evolution concept (pictured at the bottom). That was a bold electric SUV introduced at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show before making its North American debut a year later at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Take a closer look at the adjacent teaser image and you can see the revised front and rear fascia reflected in the mirrors flanking the crossover. We’ve tinkered with the image exposure and brightness to reveal more design details.
The facelifted model is scheduled to go on sale in the United States in the first quarter of 2021, which means an official reveal should take place in the coming weeks or months. That is all Mitsubishi is willing to disclose for the time being, along with refreshing our memory about how it plans to spruce up its North American offerings.
Later this year, the Outlander PHEV will get an improved combustion engine and more electric range. In the first quarter of next year, the already revealed 2021 Mirage and Mirage G4 will hit the market. The most important debut scheduled for next year is unquestionably the next-generation Outlander programmed for a world premiere in the second quarter. All new Mitsubishi models will boast Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection active safety features as standard equipment going forward.
If you’re reading us from Europe, these plans won’t be implemented there as the company will wind down its operations on the Old Continent to focus on other markets. Mitsubishi won’t introduce new models on Euro land as the head honchos have decided to redirect the investments to Southeast Asia. It’s all part of a greater plan to get back on track by cutting down on costs to increase profitability.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) today released a first look at the redesigned Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, the next step in the company's commitment to delivering a showroom full of new and extensively redesigned vehicles in the United States by the second quarter of 2021. Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) recently announced this commitment to the completely refreshed showroom lineup.
A full reveal of the reimagined Eclipse Cross will showcase the details of the design, and the vehicle will arrive in showrooms across the United States in the first quarter of 2021.
Launched globally in 2017, the Eclipse Cross is a compact crossover SUV which fuses a coupe-like style with SUV capabilities. The refreshed model sports radically changed front and rear design, bringing forward a more upscale and energetic design to complement the sleek SUV styling.
"The new design draws inspiration from the MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT*1 emphasizing the strength and dynamics from our SUV heritage, while enhancing the cleanliness and elegance of a coupe-like SUV," said Seiji Watanabe, division general manager of Design, MMC. "The Eclipse Cross is the first step toward the next generation of Mitsubishi Design, and there is so much more to come."
Teasing the redesigned Eclipse Cross comes on the heels of the company revealing an overview of upcoming new and extensively redesigned vehicles it will launch in the United States by the second quarter of 2021:
An upgraded internal-combustion powertrain and increased all-electric driving range will be added to the Outlander PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) in Q4 of 2020
Bold, new styling updates outside and inside will highlight Mirage and Mirage G4 in Q1 of 2021
The redesigned Eclipse Cross will debut in Q1 of 2021
The highly anticipated all-new next generation Outlander will debut in Q2 of 2021
Every Mitsubishi vehicle will receive standard Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection active safety features
"As the new generation of Mitsubishi Motors' vehicles are revealed, we are excited for the future of the brand as a leader in high-quality, top-value, leading-edge technology," said Yoichi Yokozawa, president and CEO of MMNA. "We are committed to our customers and to our dealer partners in North America, and to delivering a completely updated showroom of vehicles. With today's first look at the redesigned Eclipse Cross, we reveal the first look at our company's future design language, and the wait for images of the production-level vehicle will absolutely be worth it."
Further detailed information on the revised lineup of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles will be available at a later date.
*1 MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT is an all-electric high-performance SUV prototype that conceptualizes what MMC will bring to its customers in the very near future.