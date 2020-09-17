Ford opened the doors to its River Rouge manufacturing complex in Dearborn nearly a century ago. Now that historic truck plant is getting a much-needed cash injection and major makeovers designed with the future in mind. Ford today announced a new $700 million investment into the Dearborn facility towards upcoming truck production, which includes the new F-150, PowerBoost hybrid, Raptor, and upcoming electric variants.

That investment will add a new "Rouge Electric Vehicle Center" to produce the electric F-150, as well as add 300 new jobs to the plant, joining the 4,400 employees that already work there. A significant chunk of that change will also go towards modern upgrades – things like collaborative robots, autonomous transportation vehicles, and more. Chief Manufacturing and Labor Affairs Officer Gary Johnson says that the Dearborn facility "will be Ford's most technologically advanced plant in the world."

"We are proud to once again build and innovate for the future here at the Rouge with the debut

of our all-new F-150 and the construction of a modern new manufacturing center to build the first-ever all-electric F-150," said Bill Ford, executive chairman. "This year’s COVID-19 crisis made it clear why it is so important for companies like Ford to help keep our US manufacturing base strong and help our country get back to work."

That $700 million in Dearborn is part of a much larger investment Ford has already committed to manufacturing in the US. Earlier in the year, Ford announced its $1.5 billion total investment in American production, which includes the Bronco and Ranger, which assures more than 3,000 total new jobs in the US.

Production of the 2021 Ford F-150 kicks off today, and the truck will hit dealers by November. Raptor and diesel models are likely to follow in the months thereafter. The electric F-150, though, probably won't make it to the production line at least for another two years. Ford tells us that the battery-powered F-150 won't debut in full until later in 2022.