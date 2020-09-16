The Porsche 911 is an iconic sports car that’s spawned some of the most fantastic motoring machines ever. The company’s latest Turbo S models, both available in coupe and convertible flavors, come loaded with horsepower and torque. It’d be a nail-biting race with just those two, but the folks at Carwow added a third contender, a 991.2 GT3.

Both the Turbo S Cabrio and Coupe pack a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine that produces 650 horsepower (484 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. Both feature all-wheel drive while routing power through an eight-speed gearbox. The GT3 uses a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six mill that produces 500 hp (372 kW) and 339 lb-ft (460 Nm) of torque. While the GT3 is down on power, it’s lighter than the other two, weighing in at 3,152 pounds (1,430 kilograms). The Turbo S Coupe weighs 3,637 lbs (1,650 kg) while the Cabrio is 3,769 lbs (1,710 kg).

The first event was a drag race. Both of the Turbo models complete the quarter-mile in 10.4 seconds; however, the Cabrio earned the win by first crossing the finish line. The coupe had a slower start, giving the Cabrio a small lead that it could keep. The GT3, however, completed it in 11.6 seconds. A rolling race shows the Cabrio’s disadvantages compared to the Coupe – drag. The Coupe was able to pull away from both the Cabrio and slower GT3.

The final challenge was a brake test from 70 miles per hour (112 kilometers per hour). This is the only event where the GT3 shined, stopping in a shorter distance than the other two models. That’s likely due to its lighter curb weight. What was surprising about the challenges was how close the coupe and convertible versions where regarding performance, which was impressive in the rain.