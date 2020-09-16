Brembo positions them as being great for EVs.
If you've ever wanted to see yourself in your vehicle's brake discs, then Brembo has a product for you. The company's new Greentive rotors have a mirror finish. The shiny appearance isn't for aesthetics, either, because Brembo claims these parts last longer than traditional discs and have a high level of corrosion resistance.
To give the Greentive discs their distinctive, reflective appearance Brembo covers them in a layer of coating via a process called High-Velocity-Oxy-Fuel technology. Motor1.com reached out to ask the company about the long-term resilience of this appearance, and we were told, "the mirror effect stays over time."
In addition to lasting longer than a normal brake disc, Brembo says the Greentive rotors also has less brake dust than existing parts. This means your wheels don't get as dirty, too.
The Greentive discs have the Brembo emblem on their surface. The company also uses this logo as the method of signaling when the rotors require replacement. The business believes these components are deals for electric vehicles because of how these models use their brakes differently from a combustion-powered automobile.
Brembo indicates this coating can work on all kinds of brake rotors, including two-piece floating discs. The statement sounds like even more of the company's stoppers could use this tech in the future.
Brembo intends Greentive to be a portmantau of "green" and "distinctive." The odd name is supposed to simultaneously stand for the disc's focus on being environmentally friendly and its eye-catching appearance.
Brembo's announcement doesn't go into detail about pricing or availability for the Greentive rotors. We can't wait to see them in the real world to know if they're really this shiny after dealing with the abuse of road grit and grime.
BREMBO’S NEW GREENTIVE® BRAKE DISC
A technological solution that reduces the brake dust emissions, thanks to an innovative coating.
Brembo presents Greentive®, the new brake disc which features a new layer of coating applied to its ring, using High-Velocity-Oxy-Fuel (HVOF) technology.
Decades of experience in the field of braking system has allowed Brembo to introduce a new disc with high technological characteristics. Designed especially to meet the demands of premium and luxury cars, the new disc is at the forefront of the latest automotive trends.
The name Greentive® is a fusion of the words “GREEN” and “DISTINCTIVE”, with the former emphasising the disc’s environmentally friendly features and the latter highlighting its elegance and recognisability.
Thanks to its braking surface, Greentive® ensures very low wear, significantly extending the disc life cycle. A reduction of brake dust contributes to a decrease in brake emissions as well as cleaner rims.
Moreover, the coating offers a high level of corrosion resistance, a feature particularly appreciated in the new generation of electric cars, where the braking system is used differently.
In regard to style, Greentive® stands out thanks to a mirroring effect that exudes elegance and personality. This is further emphasised by the Brembo logo featured on the brake ring surface, which not only enhances its Brembo identity but also signals when the disc needs to be replaced.
Greentive® embodies the most advanced technological solutions in terms of sustainability, while also providing consistently high levels of performance and a special attention to style.
The new coating technology can be applicable on the brake ring of all Brembo disc concepts: solid, Lightweight, Dual Cast and two-piece floating discs.
Brembo begins its new journey to become a solution provider
Today, on the innovative digital platform Brembo Next, Brembo – the global leader in braking systems – announced a journey to become a Solution Provider through smart, more sustainable and digital products and services.
This new approach follows Brembo’s new vision for the future, “Turning Energy into Inspiration”, by which the Company plans to increase its competitiveness and ensure its long-term viability. The automotive industry is facing unprecedented challenges: electrification, autonomous driving, digitalization are increasing the pressure on all players. Brembo believes this is the right time to break new ground in the future of the market and support its partners to overcome these challenges.
Brembo’s new mission is to become a Solution Provider, integrating its products and services into harmonic, all-round solutions to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the automotive industry.
“We entered into a new era, made of artificial intelligence and big data” – said Brembo CEO, Daniele Schillaci. – “Our new vision reflects the changing times and ignites the future of Brembo. Our plan is to become a truly digital company, delivering digital solutions. In that regard, we will further strengthen our innovation capabilities on a global scale through the creation of R&D centers of excellence in our main regions. We want to infuse our solutions with AI and sustainable technologies, to become an aspirational cool brand for the generations to come.
We are on a mission to anticipate the impact of the mega trends that are shaping the automotive industry and to surprise our partners by offering them solutions that are at the cutting edge of innovation. We are on their side to build together a more sustainable mobility”, the CEO of Brembo concluded.
The commitment to sustainability, combined with a unique technological expertise, will ensure that each new Brembo product will be “greener” than the one before.
Upon presenting the new strategy, Brembo unveiled two new solutions.
The Greentive® disc, which features a special coating, high level of corrosion resistance and a unique mirror effect. Greentive® is the result of years of research and development that aim to further reduce particle emissions.
The emphasis on addressing the need of a more sustainable mobility is also mirrored in the ENESYS Energy Saving System®, an innovative spring solution, that reduces residual drag and contributes to CO2 reductions.