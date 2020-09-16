At the top echelon of automobile ownership, it often becomes more and more difficult to differentiate yourself from the crowd. It’s all too often you see gold-wrapped Aventadors and McLarens, but how does one truly rise to the top? Real estate mogul, petrolhead, and YouTuber Manny Khosbin certainly knows how, taking a look at a Pur Sang Type 35 – the company’s near-identical Bugatti replica –in his latest video.

Before you scoff in disappointment and scream kit car, hear us out for a minute. As only 40 original Bugatti Type 35 race cars were made, it is exceptionally difficult and expensive to get your hands on one. Along with rarity, most of the authentic vehicles were run into the ground at the race track when they were still in service.

While it may look like a heritage item, the Pur Sang Type 35 is still exceptionally fast thanks to its freshly built, supercharged 2.3-liter straight-eight engine. Thankfully, the vehicle isn’t a resto-mod type creation and is built as a faithful replica of the original. Power numbers are unknown, but it’s clear that the vehicle has more than enough puff to get out of its own way.

Fortunately for Khoshbin, the Bugatti is street legal and he proceeds to take it for a spin. However, before the fun begins, there are many pre-flight checks that need to be completed before firing up the French automobile. After checking the supercharger oil, engine oil, and spark plug timing, then priming the fuel pump, the beast comes alive. Since the vehicle doesn’t have pesky mufflers to mute its sound, it produces a hefty but sophisticated eight-cylinder roar.

With just a quick rip around the block, it’s clear that he’s sold on the French classic – it still has enough pep in its step to wow a man who has driven countless supercars. After talking numbers and smoking a cigar with the shop owner, we would be very surprised to not see a Pur Sang Bugatti homage in Khoshbin’s garage.