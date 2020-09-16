It’s been one month since Ram revealed the 2021 1500 TRX, but we’ve yet to see the production truck in the wild until now. A new video from the TFLNow YouTube channel finds two examples of the TRX – one red and one blue – sitting in a parking lot, and the trucks look massive. One looms over the Nissan Armada parked next to it, while the pair make a petite Nissan Rogue that’s parked between them disappear. This is our first look at the truck in the wild since the debut.

There’s no doubt the truck looks tough. The widened fenders not only accommodate the 6.0-inch wider track, but it also gives the truck a commanding presence. The truck’s massive size is further helped by the upgraded suspension that provides the pickup with its 11.8 inches of ground clearance and a 32-inch fording depth. The broad stance and wide shoulders flank a busy-looking front end design – a blacked-out grille, lower skid plate, and a hood scoop flanked by vents. The Rogue parked next to the trucks barely crests the trucks’ greenhouse.

Gallery: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Debut

80 Photos

While the truck’s looks certainly catch the eye, it’s what lies under the hood that has many excited. Ram borrowed the mill, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8, from the Hellcat. However, it’s down on power by comparison – 702 horsepower (523 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque. Okay, that’s still a lot. Ram blames the longer intake and exhaust paths sap some power. The mill pairs with the higher-performance eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Seeing the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX in the wild is nice because you get to see just how it looks next to other vehicles. Today’s cars and trucks are larger than ever, and the Ram 1500 TRX is a superb example of that. It’s a massive vehicle with some serious performance chops. We can’t wait to see it lined up next to a Ford F-150 Raptor.