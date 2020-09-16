The Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400 debuted in July as the automaker's demonstration of what was possible for an electric performance car. While the company was open about details like the 1,400-horsepower (1,011-kilowatt) output and 56.8-kilowatt-hour battery capacity, the company didn't disclose the torque output. Now, a video from Donut Media breaks things down to figure it out.

The Mach-E 1400 uses seven, three-phase AC electric motors – three in front and four in the back. These compact, pancake-style units are each only 4.2 inches (10.7 centimeters) wide and are stackable. This makes positioning them within the vehicle an easier process.

Each of these motors is capable of making a peak of 215 horsepower (160 kilowatts). However, they're operating at 96 percent efficiency for a total maximum output of 1445 hp (1,077 kW). This video puts the number at 1461 hp (1,089 kW), but this stems from an incorrect conversion rate of claiming 1 kilowatt is 1.36 hp, whereas it's actually 1.341 hp. The tiny change makes the difference.

While Ford didn't disclose the total torque output, it's pretty easy to find out by looking at the motor supplier's website. Each YASA P400 R has peak twist of 273 lb-ft (370 Nm). For seven of them, this is a total of 1,910 lb-ft (2,590 Nm). Factoring in the 96 percent efficiency indicates the Mach-E 1400 has 1,834 lb-ft (2486.4 Nm).

To power all of these motors, there are 56.8 kilowatt hours of lithium-ion batteries. They weigh around 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms).

Ford is using the Mach-E 1400 as a platform for EV testing. "When you push things to the extreme like this, you learn so much, and we can bring that back inside our company and help make our road cars even better" - Mark Rushbrook, Ford's Global Director of Motorsports, told Inside EVs.