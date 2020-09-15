We've seen spy shots, and just yesterday we reported on a new trademark filing from Ford that could be related to a high-performance Bronco. Now, Ford has an official teaser photo that just dropped on social media, and it certainly suggests a Bronco Raptor is imminent. Or it could be the Bronco Warthog. More on that in a minute.

At this point, there's no question that Ford has something big in the works for its new Bronco. Ironically, the standard model isn't even available for sale yet – the first Broncos won't reach dealerships until next spring – but that's obviously not stopping Ford from adding more fuel to the Bronco frenzy that's been cooking all summer long.

