We haven't seen much of the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm since their launch back in March. It's still unclear if Alfa will bring the models here, though considering their limited production and the US's phobia of sedans, it's unlikely. However, customers in markets where they can purchase the car are having quite a blast. A new video from the Gumbal YouTube channel shows one GTAm at a Supercar Owners Circle event in Germany, and it captures the V6's throaty exhaust note.

The Giulia GTAm makes all the right pops, rumbles, and rasps as it accelerates away from the camera. The car features a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that produces 553 horsepower (398 kilowatts), which is more than the mill's existing 505-hp (377-kW) tune. The mill is the same between the GTA and the hotter GTAm, with the GTAm receiving several small touches that let the world know it's serious about performance – a sizable front splitter and a carbon fiber rear wing.

What helps the Alfa make its glorious soundtrack is a titanium exhaust system from Akrapovič that end in a pair of round, center-exit exhaust tips. It's one of several changes Alfa makes to the GTAm, which also includes carbon fiber seats, six-point harnesses, and a roll bar. Alfa also removes the rear seats to reduce its curb weight further, replacing them with Alcantara. It's 221 pounds (100 kilograms) lighter than the Giulia Quadrifoglio, sprinting to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.6 seconds.

Alfa made several other changes that improve the car's performance prowess, like widening the front and rear track by 2.0 inches (50 millimeters) and adding new shocks, springs, and bushings. The automaker plans to produce 500 examples total of the GTA and hotter GTAm. It's planned visit to North American is still uncertain, but watching the video above makes us hope it'll happen.