The Maserati MC20 is a surprising and sleek supercar the automaker revealed earlier this month. It will come with a powerful V6, though Maserati designed the new model to also accommodate an all-electric powertrain, with small modifications. It’ll be available in both coupe and convertible flavors, but one ambitious artist on Behance.net decided to design a spider version of the supercar, and it fits.

The three images only change the car’s roof situation, though the final silhouette feels more akin to a Ferrari than a Maserati if you squint. The lost roof also changes the MC20’s greenhouse shape. The roofline continues upward before arching and cascading back down in the rear. That’s gone in the MC20 Spider renderings, changing the shape. It’s a subtle change, but one that interrupts the original car’s design lines, while opening up the svelte, tech-packed interior to the sky. Maserati spent more than 2,000 hours in the wind tunnel sculpting the car’s final shape.

Gallery: Maserati MC20 Spider Renderings

3 Photos

Open-top motoring should be fun in the car, too. The gas-powered version features a twin-turbocharged, twin-combustion 3.0-liter V6. It produces a whopping 621 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet of torque. Power routes through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic that helps propel the supercar to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds. The top speed is 201 mph (323 kph).

Maserati didn’t release details about the all-electric version. However, the Italian automaker promises a 2.8-second 0-to-62-mph run, a top speed of 193 mph (310 kph), and a range of 201 miles (323 km), though the US figure likely will differ. The car is expected to go on sale in the US next year with a starting price of $210,000. As of right now, Maserati hasn’t laid out its plans for the car beyond the coupe, convertible, and all-electric powertrain. Maybe an MC20 Spider version could join, too.