The 2021 GMC Sierra and Sierra HD benefit from upgrades to make hauling a trailer with a truck even easier. Plus, the useful MultiPro Tailgate is available on more trim levels.
2021 GMC Sierra Offers More Innovative Trailering Tech as Americans Continue to Hit the Road for Outdoor Adventures
Jack-Knife Alert, Trailer Length Indicator and enhanced Rear Trailer View join existing available camera technology on GMC Sierra 1500 and Sierra Heavy Duty to help drivers tow like a pro
2020-09-15
DETROIT – At a time when towing is on the rise, the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 and Sierra Heavy Duty will offer several new available features that build on the trucks’ strong suite of customer-focused trailering technologies.
“Trailering is essential for pickup truck customers. More than half of our Sierra customers use their trucks to primarily tow equipment for outdoor adventures,” said GMC Marketing Director Rich Latek. “We continually listen to customer feedback, which tells us they want class-leading safety, technology and comfort to tow what they need, whether it’s a boat, an RV or a trailer hauling off-road toys.”
These updates arrive as an ever-growing number of Americans are turning to outdoor activities that require a trailer. In a recent study, the RV Industry Association found that more than 46 million Americans are planning to take an RV trip in the next year. As a result, shipments of RVs have been increasing this summer and towable RVs make up about 90 percent of those sales.1
New or enhanced trailering tech available on both 2021 GMC Sierra light-duty and heavy-duty models includes:
Trailer Length Indicator: New for 2021, when enabled and driving forward with the turn signal activated, the center console screen displays a red overlay twice the length of the compatible trailer and shows when other vehicles are present and may interfere with a lane-change maneuver.
Jack-Knife Alert: New for 2021, Jack-Knife Alert tracks the position of the compatible trailer in relation to the vehicle. If the front of the trailer approaches the rear of the vehicle, an alert is displayed when there may be a potential jack-knife situation.
Rear Trailer View now features guidelines and Trailer-Angle Indicator: Rear Trailer View has been enhanced to include guidelines that assist when backing a trailer into place and a Trailer-Angle Indicator to show the relationship between the truck and compatible trailer. Rear Trailer View requires the customer-installed available GM auxiliary accessory camera.
Rear Side View enhancement: When driving forward on the 2020 GMC Sierra, Rear Side View provides a split view of the left and right sides of the truck and compatible trailer that is automatically biased based on the trailer’s angle. In the 2021 GMC Sierra, drivers will have access to this view while driving in reverse, making it easier to see surrounding vehicles and objects while positioning a trailer.
Cargo Bed View enhancement: New Cargo Bed Zoom View and Bed Hitch Guidance are now available, which can be helpful for aligning and hooking up a gooseneck/fifth-wheel trailer.
Select trailering features require a conventional-hitched box or camping trailer and additional setup may be required. Customers can see their dealers for full details.
Additional updates for 2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Other additions to the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 include increased availability of the MultiPro Tailgate on SLE and Elevation trims, as well as a new selection of colors. New available features on the GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 include 20-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory tires and an off-road high-clearance step.
The available 3.0L Duramax Turbo-Diesel, which provides an ideal balance of performance and efficiency with 460 lb-ft of torque and best-in-class horsepower while offering up to an EPA-estimated 30 mpg on the highway, is a popular choice for GMC Sierra customers. For 2021, the MSRP of the popular engine will be reduced by $1,500, placing it at $995 MSRP above the Sierra 1500’s 5.3L V-8 with Dynamic Fuel Management.
Additional updates for 2021 GMC Sierra Heavy Duty
New additions to the 2021 GMC Sierra Heavy Duty include enhancements to the trucks’ popular premium trims. HD Surround Vision and Bed View camera technology are now standard on Denali. The new Sierra HD Denali Black Diamond Edition will have several unique features, including exclusive 20-inch high-gloss black wheels and new power-retractable assist steps.
Similar to the Sierra 1500, the Sierra Heavy Duty AT4 will now have available 18-inch Mud Terrain tires and an available off-road high clearance step accessory.
Other additions to Sierra HD include the MultiPro Tailgate standard on SLE and three new colors.