The 2021 GMC Sierra and Sierra HD benefit from upgrades to make hauling a trailer with a truck even easier. Plus, the useful MultiPro Tailgate is available on more trim levels.

The 2021 Sierra and Sierra HD have several new towing assists. When the turn signal is on, the Trailer Length Indicator displays a red overlay on the infotainment screen that is twice the length of the compatible trailer and indicates when other motorists might interfere with a lane change. Jack-Knife Alert monitors the position of the trailer and warns the driver if there's a potential for a jack knife.

Gallery: 2021 GMC Sierra

7 Photos

The rear-facing camera gets new modes, too. The rear trailer view now has an angle indicator and guidelines when reversing to give the driver more information about where it's going and the relation to the truck.

There's also an updated rear side view that provides a split-screen display showing the left and right views of the truck but is biased towards the angle of the trailer. For 2021, this mode also works in reverse to see surrounding objects better when backing up.

For looking into the cargo area, there are new cargo bed zoom and bed hitch guidance functions. They help drivers when connecting a gooseneck trailer

Beyond just these assists for owners when towing, the 2021 Sierra 1500 now has its MultiPro Tailgate available on the SLE and Elevation trims, rather the previously being for the AT4 and Denali grades.

In addition, the 1500 AT4 trim now gets standard 20-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory tires and an off-road high-clearance step. It previously came with 18-inch rubber and 20-inch wheels are an option.

For the 2021 Sierra HD, the SLE grade now gets the MultiPro Tailgate as a standard feature. The surround vision camera system and bed view now come on the Denali trim. Plus, there's a new Denali Black Diamond Edition with 20-inch high-gloss wheels and power-retractable steps.

GMC isn't offering pricing details for the 2021 Sierra, yet.