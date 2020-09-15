Suzuki is ready to introduce its second vehicle for the European market supplied by Toyota under the collaborative business agreement between the two manufacturers signed last year. Following the Suzuki Across debut in July this year, the Japanese firm is now launching the Swace, a rebadged version of the Toyota Corolla wagon.

Visually, the new family hauler is 99 percent identical to the Corolla for the European market. The only minor differences are at the front where there’s a slightly modified fascia with a thinner upper grille and a reshaped bumper. Everything else is virtually unchanged - and that’s definitely not bad news.

The Swace will be available in seven exterior colors, including White Pearl, Crystal Shine, Super White, and Precious Silver. The wagon can swallow up to 21 cubic feet (596 liters) of cargo when all seats are in place. You can easily expand the cargo area into a fully flat space by using the remote folding lever to fold down the second-row seats.

As a direct rebadge of the Toyota Corolla, the Swace shares its powertrain with the compact model. This means there’s a 1.8-liter gasoline engine under the hood, supported by an electric motor with the system driving the vehicle with the motor, engine, or both depending on driving conditions.

The performance capabilities of the estate are not especially great. It sprints from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) in 11.1 seconds but that’s still a decent acceleration for a car that returns less than 100 grams CO2 per kilometer.

Sales of the new Swace in Europe will start this winter with more detailed specifications and prices expected to be announced closer to the on-sale date.