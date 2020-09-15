Honda will debut a concept for an electric car at the 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, an event also known as Auto China 2020, on September 26.

Honda isn't naming the EV concept yet. So far, the company is only saying that the vehicle points toward the direction for an upcoming mass-production model.

Honda will also display the CR-V PHEV at the 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition. It's the first plug-in hybrid vehicle from the brand available in China.

The teaser only provides a glimpse at the front end. There are sharp-edged, trapezoidal headlights. A thin strip of LEDs stretches across the front end to delineate the hood line from the bumper.

In terms of its future EV plans, Honda has a partnership with General Motors to create two electric vehicles. The first of them should be available in North America in 2024, so it's not likely to be related to the concept that Honda is unveiling in China.

As part of this deal, Honda gets access to GM's new EV platform and its Ultium batteries. Honda will be responsible for the interior and exterior design, but a GM plant in North America will handle assembly.

Outside of North America, Honda's latest entry into the EV market is the E. It features retro-modern styling that evokes the brand's N series of models from the 1960s and '70s. The powertrain consists of a 35.5 kilowatt-hour battery and a motor driving the rear wheels making 134 horsepower (100 kilowatts) or 152 hp (113 kW), depending on the trim level. It provides a range of around 137 miles (220 kilometers). Inside, there are five screens, including two for the standard side camera mirror system.

Another Honda EV arrives in Europe in 2022. The company isn't offering details about it yet, though.