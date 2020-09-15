After giving the previous generation A3 G-Tron an update approximately 18 months ago, Audi is ready to replace the outgoing eco-friendly hatch with a brand new A3 running on natural gas. The so-called A3 Sportback 30 G-Tron arrives roughly six years after the first A3 G-Tron was introduced to the market.

This new iteration of the low-emission vehicle is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged TSI engine with 131 horsepower (96 kilowatts) and 148 pound-feet (200 Newton-meters) of torque between 1,400 and 4,000 rpm. It's the same engine that also powers the Skoda Octavia G-Tec. The mill runs on the Miller combustion process which makes it more suitable for use on natural gas.

Gallery: 2020 Audi A3 Sportback 30 G-Tron

26 Photos

Performance is not particularly impressive. The 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) sprint takes 9.7 seconds while the top speed is rated at 131 mph (211 kph). In return, the A3 G-Tron is very efficient and needs just 3.5-3.6 kilograms of compressed natural gas (CNG) per 100 kilometers measured by the optimistic NEDC standard. The maximum range with full gas tanks is up to 276 miles (445 km) as per the WLTP cycle.

Speaking of range, the CNG fuel for the engine in the new A3 G-Tron is supplied by three tanks. Two large tanks are located beneath the boot and there’s one more in front of the gasoline tank. Audi says “utmost care is taken” before the tanks are mounted to the car, including a pressure test at 300 bar, far above the operating pressure of 200 bar.

Visually, the new A3 G-Tron is a standard new-gen A3, which means it sports an attractive exterior and a lot of standard features. These include LED headlights, digital instrument cluster, leather multifunction steering wheel, and a wide array of assistance systems. Sales of the green hatch in Europe will begin this fall with a base price in Germany of €30,705 or $36,525 at the current exchange rates.