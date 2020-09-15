It’s Z Day! Finally, after years of waiting, we’re about to see what Nissan has planned for the 370Z replacement. Debuting later today, the rear-wheel-drive sports coupe won’t be a production car per se, but the prototype should be quite close to the real deal coming soon. The company has been doing a great job at hiding the car taking into account we haven’t seen any spy shots whatsoever. As a matter of fact, we don’t even know what it’s going to be called in road-going form.

While some argue it will go by the name of “400Z,” others don’t agree as it wouldn’t fit with the nomenclature used on previous Z cars. The outgoing 370Z got its name from the naturally aspirated 3.7-liter V6 engine while the car before it, the 350Z, had various configurations of the 3.5-liter V6. Calling it “400Z” would imply the use of a 4.0-liter engine, but rumor has it Nissan’s new sports car will adopt a twin-turbo 3.0-liter unit from the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400 where it makes 400 horsepower. That being said, the Japanese marque might justify using the 400Z in relation to the output delivered by the engine.

Gallery: Nissan Z Proto teasers

15 Photos

Naming aside, the teasers released by Nissan in the build-up to the car’s big debut today have confirmed the reports about the retro styling. The round headlights akin to the 240Z and the horizontal taillights à la 300ZX (Z32) have been revealed already, while the body shape will stay true to the Z cars before it.

The Z Proto will wear the updated Nissan and Z logos and will feature a six-speed manual gearbox. A brief teaser video showed a conventional handbrake for the Toyota Supra rival. It remains a mystery at this point how different the car is going to be underneath the retrolicious skin compared to the aging 370Z. The cabin is expected to be massively revised and offer the latest tech while using better materials for a more upscale ambiance.

With Nissan only revealing a prototype today, it likely means we’ll have to wait a little bit more before the car will be at dealerships. It could arrive sometime next year as a 2022MY, and we’ve already heard rumors about a spicy Nismo derivative expected to land further down the line. It will be interesting to see whether the 370Z Roadster will be renewed taking into account demand for convertibles has been falling.

The livestream will start at 8:30 PM Eastern (0:30 AM GMT, September 16).