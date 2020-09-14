Here’s a question that we bet is burning a hole in your automotive-minded noggin. What would happen if Land Rover made a van? Better yet, what if that van was a gnarly off-roader related to the Defender? This is a question you’ve been pondering for quite some time, whether you realize it or not.

Now, the question is answered and we have Samirs Customs on Instagram to thank for it. Over the last few days, we’ve seen several renderings from the IG account showcasing just such a Defender, and we couldn’t resist sharing them. The detail work seen here is exceptional, and as such, there's no mistaking this for a Defender. And yet, with the front seats and windshield perched forward where the hood should be, it's amazing how natural this conversion looks. Aside from sitting atop the engine, honestly, it looks like good fun for an off-the-beaten-path adventure machine.

Gallery: Land Rover Defender Van Unofficial Renderings

For the record, we understand that turning a classic Defender into a cab-over minibus might be sacrilege for some. Few vehicles in the history of motoring enjoy such a devoted group of followers as the plucky Defender, but we don't see this as an affront to its legacy. Rather, it's a neat-o combination of quirky #vanlife with a overtones of adventurous overlanding, all wrapped in a package that looks as cute as it is capable of going pretty much anywhere.

What was the motivation for this creation? The Instagram posts don't really explain the method behind the madness, but it is described as being a "dream of campers and adventurers." With the big roof rack stuffed with supplies riding on a short two-door Defender wheelbase, it would indeed be crazy maneuverable in off-road situations. The cab-over van layout also means there's room for more people inside, but we shudder to think of the maintenance nightmares awaiting driver and passengers with the engine buried under the interior.

Still, we'd give this quirky Van Defender a go, and we bet you would, too. More renderings of this interesting idea are available at the source link below.