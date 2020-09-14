While Lamborghini has been making incredibly exciting road cars for quite some time, the brand’s racing division has gone unnoticed until recently. Luckily, 40 customers will be able to get their hands on the Essenza SCV12, the Italian automaker’s latest track-only hypercar.

As you might guess, the name Essenza translates to essence – with this car, Lamborghini Squadra Corse wanted to represent the spirit and soul of the company with the purest track machine and experience.

Before we get an angry mob in the comments shouting that this is just a fancy Huracán Super Trofeo race car, the SCV12 is a mostly bespoke creation. Sure, you could say some elements like the rear wing and airbox could be found in Lambo’s parts bin, but the similarities end there.

It will be the Italian automaker’s most powerful hypercar yet, boasting a naturally aspirated V12 with 830 horsepower (619 kilowatts) connected to a six-speed sequential gearbox. The engine produces an exceptional power-to-weight ratio of 1.66 horsepower per kilogram thanks to a lightweight carbon fiber chassis – the survival cell is so strong that the vehicle doesn’t need a traditional roll cage to protect its occupants.

For customers to get the maximum potential out of their vehicles, the Italian automaker has brought in Emanuele Pirro, five-time winner of the 24 Hours of LeMans, and Marco Mapelli, one of the Italian Automaker’s factory GT3 drivers. SCV12 ownership comes with Pirro and Mapelli’s high-quality instruction, and the race car and support team can be shipped to just about any track in the world.

The aero department looks equally promising as its being directed by the Italian automaker’s racing division. Thanks to years of competition experience, the technical package on the Italian hypercar is capable of producing 2,756 pounds (1,200 kilograms) of downforce at 155 miles per hour (250 kilometers per hour).

Regardless of the numbers, it’s refreshing to see Lamborghini not only provide a stellar vehicle, but also an excellent way to experience it. We would be smitten at the opportunity to even share an espresso with such names as Pirro and Mapelli, let alone drive the car.