Lumma Design body kits aren’t often subtle, and its latest for the Land Rover Defender is no different. Dubbed the Lumma CLR LD, the body kit swaps out several of the Defender’s body panels and replaces them with Lumma Design parts. The final result is a rugged-looking Defender that looks eager to hit the trails and prowl a Saturday morning car show.

Lumma makes a ton of little changes that collectively take the Defender’s design to new places. The most noticeable upgrade is the SUV’s stance. Not only did Lumma add a 1.18-inch (30-millimeter) suspension lift, the automaker also widened the front and rear by about 1.57 inches (40 millimeters). However, those are just two of the upgrades. Lumma adds a host of other body parts like the new front grille, front splitter, and the hood attachment. All the parts are also available in exposed carbon fiber.

Gallery: Land Rover Defender By Lumma Design

9 Photos

Other exterior upgrades include new roof trim with two spotlights, a new rear apron design, and new wheels. The front also features air inlets that help airflow. Lumma is offering the CLR LD with 19- to 23-inch wheels with a selection of different rubber available. The tuner also adds its performance spacer set. Inside, there’s a three-piece anodized aluminum pedal set, Lumma-branded floor mats, a Lumma-branded cargo mat, and a complete Lumma leather interior. There aren’t any significant performance upgrades, by the company does add a sports exhaust system.

Lumma Design says the kit will fit the new top-tier 5.0-liter V8 model currently in development at Land Rover. The mill can produce as much as 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque; however, expect less power when it arrives in the Defender. Lumma calls this body kit a “preview” for its new refinement program for the Defender, so some of these parts and pieces could change before production gets going. Either way, the body kit on display here is striking and rugged. We hope it doesn’t change too much.