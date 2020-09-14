It also receives a small suspension lift.
Lumma Design body kits aren’t often subtle, and its latest for the Land Rover Defender is no different. Dubbed the Lumma CLR LD, the body kit swaps out several of the Defender’s body panels and replaces them with Lumma Design parts. The final result is a rugged-looking Defender that looks eager to hit the trails and prowl a Saturday morning car show.
Lumma makes a ton of little changes that collectively take the Defender’s design to new places. The most noticeable upgrade is the SUV’s stance. Not only did Lumma add a 1.18-inch (30-millimeter) suspension lift, the automaker also widened the front and rear by about 1.57 inches (40 millimeters). However, those are just two of the upgrades. Lumma adds a host of other body parts like the new front grille, front splitter, and the hood attachment. All the parts are also available in exposed carbon fiber.
Other exterior upgrades include new roof trim with two spotlights, a new rear apron design, and new wheels. The front also features air inlets that help airflow. Lumma is offering the CLR LD with 19- to 23-inch wheels with a selection of different rubber available. The tuner also adds its performance spacer set. Inside, there’s a three-piece anodized aluminum pedal set, Lumma-branded floor mats, a Lumma-branded cargo mat, and a complete Lumma leather interior. There aren’t any significant performance upgrades, by the company does add a sports exhaust system.
Lumma Design says the kit will fit the new top-tier 5.0-liter V8 model currently in development at Land Rover. The mill can produce as much as 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque; however, expect less power when it arrives in the Defender. Lumma calls this body kit a “preview” for its new refinement program for the Defender, so some of these parts and pieces could change before production gets going. Either way, the body kit on display here is striking and rugged. We hope it doesn’t change too much.
The LUMMA CLR LD with a striking, robust appearance.
LUMMA gives a preview of its refinement programme for the new Defender.
LUMMA Design individualizes the Land Rover Defender Type L663 to become a muscle-bound off-road athlete, once again reaffirming its claim as the top dog in the league of exclusive SUV refiners.
Production at the highest technical level, in connection with exceptional workmanship and the finest materials - this is the quality standard with which the southern German tuning specialists masterfully stage the wide version, dubbed LUMMA CLR LD. Strikingly designed aerodynamic components and matching alloy wheels form the basis, high quality accessories and stylish interior fittings complete the range.
LUMMA uses the most modern manufacturing processes for its extensive body modifications. Whether front spoiler attachment, rear apron, side skirts, front grille, bonnet attachment or the wheel arch extensions that widen the vehicle by 40 millimetres at the front and rear - all components are weight-optimized either made of carbon fibre or polyurethane plastic (PUR-RIM). The LUMMA wide body combines sophisticated aerodynamics with a spectacular look: Large air inlets on the wings ensure an optimum flow of fresh air to the drive unit and also underline the sports, dynamic look. An additional roof panel with two integrated spotlights, on the other hand, emphasizes the off-road character of this off-road classic.
The distinctive LUMMA alloy wheels fit perfectly under the new, muscular-looking wheel arch extensions. The range includes wheel dimensions from 19" to 23". Depending on the preferred application, the SUV specialists equip the Defender with on or off-road tyres.
The aluminium wheels are particularly highlighted by performance spacers in conjunction with the raised suspension in the off-road version.
As a supplement to the existing interior, LUMMA offers a wide range of individualization options - from a personalized set of floor mats to anodized aluminium pedals right up to a complete leather interior. All equipment details are manufactured with the highest level of manual precision.
Powerful performance enhancements and exhaust systems with a sports sound are already being tested. The delivery date for the refinement programme, which is also being developed to suit the Defender 5.0 Top model, is spring 2021.
Key facts:
LUMMA CLR LD refinement programme suitable for
Land Rover Defender Type L663
LUMMA BODYKIT comprising:
- LUMMA Widening front and rear each side about 40 millimetres
- LUMMA Front spoiler
- LUMMA Side skirts
- LUMMA Rear apron
- LUMMA Bonnet attachment
- LUMMA Front roof trim with 2 x spotlights
- LUMMA Front grille
- LUMMA Wing trims (air inlet)
- All parts also available in visible carbo
LUMMA Alloy wheels:
- LUMMA Wheel range from 19" to 23"
- LUMMA CLR Racing with off-road tyres
- LUMMA CLR Racing with road tyres
- LUMMA Performance spacer se
Interior:
- LUMMA 3-piece aluminium pedal set, anodised
- LUMMA Floor mat set with LUMMA crest logo
- LUMMA Boot mat with LUMMA crest logo
- LUMMA Complete leather interio
Other accessories:
- LUMMA Suspension approx. 30mm higher
- LUMMA Sports exhaust system
All components also suitable for the later Top model 5.0.