The Brits already make some of the best looking crossovers on the road today, and the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace looks to keep the momentum going. Facelifted for the new model year, Jaguar’s largest crossover shows off a slight nip and tuck, with a much more intently redesigned interior. Adding to the visual tweaks is a new range of engine choices, including mild-hybrid and four-cylinder variants.

Taken as a whole, the changes are not drastic, but the update is enough to make the F-Pace a more compelling choice. This is important, as the F-Pace competes in the ultra-heated luxury midsize crossover segment, which is packed with plenty of rock-solid options.

If It Ain’t Broke

Place a new 2021 F-Pace alongside the model currently on sale and we’d wager that the majority of people couldn’t tell them apart – and that’s just fine. The F-Pace is already a fantastic looking crossover, with a smooth, rounded-out shape and lovely details. During a recent design presentation, the Jaguar team broke down what they modified on the new car, aiming to enhance the look rather than change it.

The 2021 F-Pace face has fewer lines, namely on the hood where it now shuts seamlessly into the front fascia. New LED headlights are notably slimmer, now featuring little Js as the daytime running signature. There’s also a new grille, with an optional darkened appearance available as part of the Black Exterior Pack.

Jaguar shook up the details more by adding the iconic leaper emblem to the crossover’s side vents and re-shaping the central exhausts to resemble those of the Range Rover Velar. Rounding out the modifications are new taillights, which are slimmer and include a new lighting signature. We appreciate the F-Pace’s refreshed look, but the car’s new interior is where most of the work went into.

Fresh Insides

Jaguar took a bit more time with the F-Pace’s new interior, ripping out most of the center stack and replacing it with more up-to-date tech. Front and center is a new 14.1-inch curved display screen, which replaces the older 10.0-inch unit. The new piece of hardware looks very elegant, especially from the side, and functions as the main interaction point with the car. Just below is the set of HVAC controls, including the twist knobs that control the temperature and seating heating/ventilation functions.

This setup is near identical to that of the F-Pace’s Range Rover cousins, only the Jag looks a bit cleaner in its layout. The new bigger display accompanies a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and it runs the company’s latest Pivi Pro software. With the new system, Jaguar promises faster response times, along with more intuitive menus thanks to the increased screen real estate.

In addition to the new tech on offer, the F-Pace steps its game up with more soft-touch materials and other details that make the cabin a bit more comfortable. There’s a new center-console shifter which sits next to the drive mode controls, replacing the twistable unit that raises from the console in the current model. Meanwhile, the F-Pace borrows its new steering while from the I-Pace, including the touch-capacitive buttons and simple three-spoke design. To sweeten things a bit more, ten-color ambient lighting now comes standard, as does keyless entry and a 14-speaker Meridian sound system.

New Choices Under The Hood

For 2021, Jaguar offers the F-Pace in four trim levels: F-Pace 250, 250 S, S 340, and R-Dynamic S 400. The 250 models are powered by a new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, making 246 horsepower (183 Kilowatts) in both trims. Following this, the S 340 uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder with mild-hybrid assist making 335 hp (250 kW). Finally, the R-Dynamic S takes the same engine and dials things up a bit to 395 hp(295 kW). The entry-level model reaches sixty miles per hour in 6.9 seconds, while the fastest R-Dynamic model will do it in 5.1 seconds. Each of the engines pair with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

This lineup of F-Pace models still employ features to make the big crossover a better performer on the road than some of its rivals. This includes standard all-wheel-drive across the range, and a bevy of drive modes that adjust the steering, throttle response, and optional adaptive dampers.

Packed with a fresh design and thoughtful interior updates, the new Jaguar F-Pace will go on sale soon, with pricing coming at a later date.

