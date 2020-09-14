The Toyota Land Cruiser is an excellent springboard into some mighty project vehicles. Having already built a Baja prerunner, an adventure sleeper, and a daily driver, Shannons Engineering has taken its hand to a 1979 Land Cruiser and converted it into a very impressive overland camper companion.

Apart from its mass of BFGoodrich rubber all around, this thing is full of accessories. Built by the guys at SE, the bed is fitted with anything you’d ever want or need when camping. Should the owners need it, they will have 16 gallons (60 liters) of water, a compressor, a slide-out workspace, and propane tanks at their disposal.

Every inch of space on this truck is incredibly important as it is set to complete the “Big Lap” around Australia – a trip through the land down under via Highway One, the world’s longest national roadway at 9,000 miles (14,500 kilometers). Regardless of skill level, the trip can take up to 16 months, and it takes participants around some of the most picturesque locations on the planet.

Apart from the enormity of the journey, it’s clear that this Land Cruiser has risen to the occasion. Sure, many might label the single-cab variant as the black sheep of the family, but it actually makes a lot of sense in this application. Since the owners will be towing a slide-on camper, the wheelbase of the single will give them better weight distribution and more space behind the doors for extra toolboxes.

While the bed is certainly impressive, the front of the vehicle has been fitted with many of the overlanding goodies you would expect: lightbars, front brush guard, intake snorkel, and a mild lift kit. Regardless of how long the journey will take, it’s clear that this Toyota will handle just about anything you throw at it.