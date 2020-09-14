Ferrari and Lamborghini might share their Italian supercar roots, but the two take different approaches to their products. Ferraris tend to be rear-wheel drive while all-wheel-drive is the standard setup on Lamborghinis. That difference is noticeable on the track, too, even if each is sporting a high-horsepower powertrain. The latest DragTimes YouTube video has the 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo lining up against the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo.

Powering the Ferrari is a twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 producing 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts). That's quite a bit more than the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 making 630 hp (469 kW) in the Lamborghini. However, while the Ferrari sends power to the rear wheels, the Lamborghini powers all four. Each car features a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Gallery: 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo: First Drive

101 Photos

The two face on in three quarter-mile drag races, with the Ferrari winning all three. The first race had the Lamborghini getting a sizable lead from the tree while the Ferrari searched for traction. However, as soon as the prancing horse found it, it began reeling in the Lamborghini before gaining the lead just before the finish. The F8 completed the run in 10.450 seconds at 136.8 miles per hour (220.2 kilometers per hour). It took the Evo 10.663 seconds at 130.03 mph (209.3 kph).

The second race's start caught the Lamborghini asleep when the tree turned green, giving the Ferrari a lead the Evo couldn't overcome. However, the Lamborghini still completed the run in 10.661 seconds at 129.97 mph (209.2 kph). The Ferrari's time was 10.335 at 138.09 mph (222.2 kph). The third race was similar to the first, with the Lamborghini's all-wheel-drive helping it at the start; however, it wasn't enough to keep the more powerful Ferrari at bay. The final race saw the Ferrari clock a 10.389-second time at 137.18 mph (220.8 kph) while the Lamborghini finished in 10.791 seconds at 129.57 mph (208.5 kph).