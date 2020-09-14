While it's easy to respect the level of craftsmanship that goes into a heavily customized vehicle, the machine's resulting aesthetics aren't going to fit everyone's taste. This situation is exactly the case with a Chevrolet Colorado roadster that Mecum Auctions has in its Las Vegas 2020 sale that runs from November 12 to 14.

Using a 2005 Chevy Colorado as a starting point, there aren't too many stock components remaining on this truck. The roof is completely gone, and the side glass now tapers downward. Suicide doors replace the original layout. The door handles, tailgate handle, and gas door are shaved off. There's no longer a cargo bed, so don't expect to use this truck for any hauling.

Gallery: 2005 Chevrolet Colorado Roadster Mecum Auction

12 Photos

To sit so low, the truck now has an air suspension. It rides on 22-inch wheels that tuck into the fenders to make the Colorado appear to be even closer to the ground.

While the exterior is sure to be polarizing, it's the cabin that's likely to be the truly love-it-or-hate-it aspect of this truck. The look is straight out of the 2000s tuning scene. The interior features a burgundy, beige, and tan color scheme. The seats get snakeskin inserts, and there's thick carpet on the floor.

The exposed speakers and stereo components in the door panels are not something we'd expect to see on a modern customized vehicle. A custom fiberglass center stack includes a screen in its lower portion.

According to Mecum's listing, this Colorado made appearances in Mini Truckin and Truckin' magazine. Now, it's up for sale. The buyer definitely needs to have an appreciation of this era of tuning culture.