When Lego added the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 to its lineup back in 2019, we knew it was going to be awesome. It was basically the most affordable way to own a ZR1 - and a very exciting one. For one automotive enthusiast, however, the stock Lego model was not enough and he took things to a completely new level.

The guy from the video above bought a 2019 Corvette ZR1 from Lego and added a fully functional electric powertrain consisting of a small DC electric motor and - behold! - a four-speed manual gearbox. Yes, you can row your own gears on a Lego car.

Gallery: Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Lego Technic

4 Photos

In this new video, the creator of the project details what he’s done so far and demonstrates how the ignition of the car and its transmission work. Yes, you read that right - you have to actually turn on the engine of the little ZR1, a process that’s accompanied by the roaring sound recorded by a real Corvette-sourced V8.

If you think of it for a moment, this car has a mid-engine layout and this should make it a rocket in the Lego world. And probably the best part is you can monitor the powertrain’s behavior thanks to wheel-mounted sensors and special software. There’s an instrument cluster that provides information about the car but, unfortunately, it’s not an actual dyno and we don’t get to see the powertrain’s output.

Save Thousands On A New Chevrolet Corvette MSRP $ 56,995 MSRP $ 56,995 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

As one of the commenters in the video says, “everything about this is absolutely incredible” and “the attention to detail is just astounding.” We can’t agree more and can’t wait to see more videos detailing the project.