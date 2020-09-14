Aston Martin is first and foremost a manufacturer of high-end cars and SUVs, but it has been branching out in recent years to reach untapped niche markets. From designing hotel furniture and fancy car garages to developing a speedboat and even a submersible, the folks from Gaydon have multiple talents that go well beyond the automotive industry.

Case in point, meet the Aston Martin racing simulator. The British brand has teamed up with technology company Curv Racing Simulators to create a high-end racing simulator. It’s called the AMR-C01 and costs £57,500 before taxes at home in the UK. That works out to about $74,000 or the starting price of a new Porsche 718 Boxster S in the United States.

It’s billed as being the “ultimate luxury home simulator” and boasts a full carbon fiber monocoque. If that’s not impressive enough, one-percenters into Esports will be happy to hear the seating position takes after the Valkyrie hypercar. The simulator rig is hand-assembled by Curv Racing Simulators with the best hardware available and relies on Assetto Corsa software for a lifelike immersive driving experience.

In case you haven’t noticed by now, the front structure of the AMR-C01 takes after Aston Martin Racing’s grille and is made from carbon fiber to keep the weight down as much as possible. As it’s the case with the company’s cars, buyers will be able to pick from a variety of finishes or opt for the bare carbon fiber look.

The racing simulator is the only acceptable form of drink and drive if you happen to have a bottle of Black Bowmore DB5 1964, a single malt scotch that costs nearly as much as the AMR-C01 and features Aston Martin engine parts.