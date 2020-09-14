Following a six-year hiatus, Ford dusted off the “Tremor” name in 2019 with an off-road-ready version of the F-250 and F-350 Super Duty. The rugged treatment is now trickling down to the smaller Ranger as an upgrade over the already competent FX4 Off-Road Package. Offered as an optional package on the XLT and Lariat trim levels with SuperCrew 4x4 configuration, Tremor dials up the adventurous side of the Ranger for an additional $4,290.

Billed as being the “most off-road-capable factory-built Ranger ever offered in the U.S.,” Ranger Tremor comes with a suspension lift, new front knuckles, and 32-inch Continental General Grabber A/TX tires. The all-terrain rubber wraps the 17-inch Magnetic-painted wheels fitted to a pickup benefitting from a 9.7-inch ground clearance or 0.8 inches more than the regular Ranger SuperCrew 4x4.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor

25 Photos

The truck’s off-road chops have been further enhanced by an increase of the front suspension travel to 6.5 inches while the rear suspension travel now stands at 8.1 inches. The list of upgrades includes FOX 2.0 monotube dampers, specially tuned shocks, and a frame-mounted steel front bash plate together with underbody skid plates. Ford also throws a rear locking differential and two rear-mounted recovery hooks into the mix.

The 2021 Ranger Tremor gives owners the opportunity to select from four drive modes via the Terrain Management System with Trail Control. The Blue Oval has also fine-tuned the traction control system to aid acceleration and traction in gravel, while the approach, departure, and breakover angles have been improved compared to the base SuperCrew 4x4.

The Tremor’s party trick is a dash-mounted six-switch auxiliary power bank to control the accessories, such as the winches, lights, and air compressors. There are also some visual changes over a regular Ranger, including the aforementioned Magentic finish for the front grille surround, not to mention optional body graphics. Inside, special suede inserts, new stitching, and black accents round off the changes.

Ford will sell the 2021 Ranger Tremor with the familiar 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine producing a healthy 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. Output is sent to the road via a 10-speed automatic transmission working together with the standard 4x4 with electronic locking rear differential.

Production of the off-road-ready Ranger is programmed to kick off early 2021. If you’d rather wait for a full-fat Raptor version in the US, it might just happen with the next-generation model coming in the next few years. Meanwhile, a sub-Ranger pickup dubbed "Maverick" is expected to debut in 2021.