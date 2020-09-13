Maserati took advantage of the official presentation of the MC20 to present its personalization program called Fuoriserie program. For the launch, three one-offs based on Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte – in their naughtiest version, the Trofeo – were displayed. All three cars were created by the Centro Stile together with Garage Italia.

These one-offs are called Corse, Futura, and Unica, respectively, and represent three different collections, a small sample of the on-demand processing with which each customer can customize their car according to their tastes. All the specifications can already be ordered and, soon, the MC20 will also enter the program.

Unica, Corse, Futura: Where does customization begin?

Every lucky customer who turns to the Fuoriserie department for the personalization of his Maserati must start by choosing one of the three collections:

Corse : dedicated to gentlemen drivers, it can be recognized by the liveries inspired by historic competition models. The rims use a two-tone theme with specific brake caliper colors. Inside, the cockpit is filled with leather, another reference to the races of the past.

: dedicated to gentlemen drivers, it can be recognized by the liveries inspired by historic competition models. The rims use a two-tone theme with specific brake caliper colors. Inside, the cockpit is filled with leather, another reference to the races of the past. Futura : dedicated to the most sporty customers and tech lovers. The colors of the bodywork recall industrial shades and are characterized by textured or matte finishes. Colors inspired by Biolime and Graphite Blue are used for the first time.

: dedicated to the most sporty customers and tech lovers. The colors of the bodywork recall industrial shades and are characterized by textured or matte finishes. Colors inspired by Biolime and Graphite Blue are used for the first time. Unica: dedicated to fans of fashion, art, and culture. From the outside, it can be recognized by warm and pearly colors and metallic finishes in gold, chrome, or platinum for the rims. Inside you can choose from a myriad of colors for the upholstery, including this year's Color of the Year Pantone, the Classic blue.

Ghibli Trofeo Corse

The one-off Maserati Ghibli Trofeo Corse is a tribute to the history of the Trident and celebrates the historic Alfieri Maserati workshops with a livery inspired by hand-beaten bodies. The exterior color is called Officine Aluminum and has a brushed finish with, in the center, a double red stripe running all over the car.

The metal parts – including the logo – are machined to give raw steel or brushed aluminum effect. Alcantara reigns inside, a material with a clear racing effect, the driver's seat has a different color from the others while the leather of the seats brings back to the vintage Formula 1 style seats.

Levante Trofeo Futura

The Maserati Levante Trofeo Futura is inspired by the hi-tech world. It is inspired by three-dimensional scans, in which grids define the objects inside the space. The bodywork is painted in the Textured Blue Graphite color with a rough satin finish to the touch, adorned with small cross-shaped finishes in reflective material reminiscent of a three-dimensional latticework. Inside, the headliner is in grey Alcantara and the seats are in white leather.

Quattroporte Trofeo Unica

Depending on the angle you're looking at it from, the Maserati Quattroporte Trofeo Unica returns a different color with a striking rainbow effect. On the bodywork, there are decorative tridents here and there and the rims are white with red trim as well as the brake calipers.

The interior has white and turquoise upholstery and, depending on the time of day, the windows project rays of light into the interior thanks to crystals set into the cabin.

