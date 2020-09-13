In terms of design, Hyundai has been doing a great job recently, not only to its mainstream cars for its Genesis luxury arm as well. The latest of these South Korean creations include the Tucson, which now carries a very imposing front fascia that will call out anyone's attention. For Genesis, the new G70 just hit daylight this week, showing us a continuation of the luxury lineup's sleek appeal.

It's no secret that Hyundai's design has a massive European influence and you know what's another thing coming out of the Old Continent? This – a D.I.Y. soapbox kit designed by Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center (HMETC).

Aimed at promoting quality time for customers, families, and friends, this latest creation from Hyundai is something you can do at home. According to the release, the materials needed here are all affordable and available at a standard D.I.Y. store.

"In recent months, spending time together as a family has become more valuable to people. We wanted to create a fun project that would give families and friends an enjoyable project that brings them together," said Andreas Christoph-Hofmann, Vice President of Marketing & Product at Hyundai Motor Europe.

The 1-meter (3.2-feet) long Hyundai Soapbox primarily uses wood, metal rods, and connecting materials such as brackets and screws. In the photos above, the wheels are from a wheelbarrow. Steering is through a joystick, while brakes are made via a simple mechanism. Best part? While soapboxes are generally made for children, Hyundai said that its design can carry adults as well.

You can view the full instructions in creating the Hyundai Soapbox via the video below, which includes the list of materials that you need.