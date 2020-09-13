With the Ram 1500 soldiering on with the Classic nameplate for 2021, it's only fitting that this incredibly popular model gets a new set of additions and options for the upcoming year. In what seems to be the first, and definitely not the last, set of optional packages for the Ram 1500 Classic, the nifty Warlock trim can be further elevated in looks and performance with the Warlock All-Terrain Pack. As reported by Mopar Insiders, this new package has yet to be confirmed by Ram, but the details are promising.

Gallery: 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Warlock

15 Photos

Originally, the Warlock trim was to pay homage to the Ram trucks of the same name back in the 1970s. Instead of gold wheels, wooden bed rails, and pinstriping, we got a rather sinister-looking, blacked-out, and slightly lifted truck in 2019. It had some Rebel-esque looks going for it, but of course, lacked the other goodies to make it a performer when departing the pavement. That's where the Warlock All-Terrain Pack is said to come in. With order code ASJ, this new package will add Yokohama all-terrain tires, a full-size spare, 17-inch aluminum wheels in matte black, and all-weather floor mats. No pictures are available as of yet, but we'll keep an eye out.

Save Thousands On A New Ram 1500 MSRP $ 33,740 MSRP $ 33,740 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

This is all in addition to goodies such as a black grille with RAM lettering, front and rear powder coated bumpers, black wheel flares, LED fog lamps, projector headlamps with dark bezels, LED taillights, blacked badging, hood decals, and an optional Sport hood. More importantly, you save a trip to the tire shop with those new Yokohamas, making full work (hopefully) of the 1-inch factory lift and heavy-duty rear shocks.

Ram hasn't completely outlined the changes to be made to the 1500 Classic for 2021, but we expect this Warlock All-Terrain Pack to be just as popular as the existing Warlock option, along with the rest of the RAM pickup truck lineup.