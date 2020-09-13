Say what you will against Youtube star Supercar Blondie, but she got first dibs on the Maserati MC20 – at least through a video sent to her by Klaus Busse, Maserati's head of design himself.

There's a lot to rave about in the MC20. Apart from the fact that it's the first supercar from Modena in 15 years, the 3.0-liter Nettuno V6 that resides in its hood is homemade – although that bit was somewhat questioned in a previous report.

Then again, there's a lot of things going for the Nettuno, such as its usage of Formula 1-inspired adding of another combustion event to add power. With that, the MC20 makes around 621 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (729 newton-meters), allowing a 2.9-second sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) and a top speed of 201 mph (323 km/h).

The MC20's lightweight carbon-fiber construction tips the scales at 3,306 pounds (1,500 kilograms). With that, the supercar touts a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio of 2.3 kg (5.1 lbs) per hp.

If you want to hear what the Nettuno V6 sounds like, the video atop this page included a part where Busse started the MC20. He then let someone else rev the car for him while he records the exhaust note. It's a great rumble, one that can embody what the first in-house Maserati engine should sound like.

The rest of the video gives us a quick look at Modena's newest flagship, showing us what the $210,000 supercar is like in the metal and not just in press images. Besides, it will be next year before the MC20 hits the market so it will be a wait.