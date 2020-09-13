The primary selling point of motorhomes is usable space, which gives you comfort that goes hand in hand with your freedom to go anywhere. What if you can combine the luxury of a transforming space with a clean premium design?

That's what Niesmann + Bischoff offers with its newest product, the iSmove motorhome from Germany. With seven patent designs currently pending, there are several innovations inside this European motorhome – things you'd normally find in concept vehicles.

There's not much to talk about the exterior of the iSmove. It's a camper van that looks like a minibus, and a boxy one at that, that's built on top of a Fiat Ducato. Inside is where it gets interesting, starting off with the iSmove's retractable walls and cupboards. These retract electronically, too.

Visually, you'll get a dark-themed, anthracite headliner paired with optional felt walls, giving a premium vibe to the whole cabin. You'll also notice that the doors are windowless, something that Niesmann + Bischoff wants to keep for a seamless door design. As for storage spaces, they are integrated into the walls cleverly hiding them in plain sight.

Other best features of the iSmove is its kitchen, which can be transformed into several ways, as are the lifting bed and the state-of-the-art bathroom that combines two rooms into one.

It's actually challenging to describe the transformations in words, so I suggest that you watch the video atop this page to get a full view of what the iSmove can offer.

As for pricing, the iSmove motorhome starts at 90,870 euros or around $107,000 with the current exchange rates. There are multiple options, however, so those who would like to get the most out of their iSmove would be spending more.