Audi isn't shy in stepping into the bounds of electrification, especially in Europe. In its home country in Germany, the automaker offers plug-in hybrid variants of the Q5, Q7, A6, A7, and A8. Extensive, yes, but understandable since emission regulations are getting really strict in the old continent.

However, we have yet to see Audi equipping its RS models with electric motors. Not surprising since Audi RS models are cars for enthusiasts and just putting the word electric beside an RS could already spark some debate among purists.

But that doesn't mean that Audi isn't open to the idea of adding hybrid variants into the RS range – that's what a recent statement from Ekkehard Kleindienst, Audi's head of Product and Technology Communications, implies.

"These are really born and bred RS models… coming with a plug-in hybrid powertrain," he said in an interview with Australia's Motoring.

Kleindienst continues on by explaining the benefits of hybridization, which include increasing efficiency (of course) and giving a new driving experience to customers. For him, it's like hitting two birds with one stone – the combustion engine aims to provide emotional appeal, while the electric powertrain aligns with the electrification strategy of the brand.

Although the mention of RS hybrid models was just in passing, we can't deny that it could be in the pipeline. Then again, at this point, we might have to wait a few more years before we could officially see one from Ingolstadt.

What do you think? Do you think Audi should add a plug-in hybrid variant of its RS models? Can you imagine an RS6 Avant that needs to be plugged in? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.