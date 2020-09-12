Have you been holding out on a better deal for one of Hyundai's top-performing crossovers available on the market? Well, listen up because this might be as good as it gets when it comes to the Hyundai Palisade. As of September 9, 2020, Hyundai has announced that 2020 Palisades can be had with 0% APR for up to 48 months. According to Cars Direct, this is also the first time a zero-interest financing program has been applied since the Palisade's introduction over a year ago. So if you've been on the fence, now's a good a time as any, right? Well, mostly.

It's pretty clear-cut that this 0% for 48-months is excellent, and is excellent news for those looking for the best deal possible on this $35,000 crossover. Previously, you could only go as low as 1.9%, which had a difference in cost of about $1,375 before you added taxes and fees. Want something a little bit long-term? Then you'll be happy to know that the 72-month rate is down from 3.9% to just 2.9%, costing about $1,100 less than it did before. The 60-month rate still retains the 1.9% rate, however. With this new 48-month and 0% APR offer, the Palisade can now be cheaper to buy than its close cousin, the Kia Telluride, which still has the lowest APR at 1.9%.

So you're all set to get one right? Hold on, as 2020 stock of the Palisade still suffers from a national shortage. While 2021 Palisades are starting to arrive at dealers, 2020 units are still tough to find, leaving buyers to do some searching in order to snag this deal. Also, those looking for any changes in lease prices will be disappointed, as they are practically unchanged. Based on Cars Direct's research, a 36-month lease for a Palisade in SE trim in Los Angeles is still at $339 with $3,499 at signing.

Regardless, this new offer comes at a very welcome time. For quite some time, we were seeing offers for the Palisade that were more expensive than the similarly priced Telluride. Not to mention the price increases earlier this year. This deal is good until November 2 of this year, so expect 2020 inventories to sell very fast. That is if people can find them.