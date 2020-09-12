Truth be told, multimedia infotainment systems have become part of the standard package in brand new cars. It's safe to say that these massive screens have become an important selling factor in vehicles these days, though we'll argue that they're not a make-or-break deal – at least not yet.

Now, if infotainment systems are among the first you look at when shopping for a car, J.D. Power's latest study should interest you. According to the data analytics firm, these are the four cars that stand out in their corresponding segments – the Nissan Sentra, Genesis G70, Dodge Challenger, and BMW X6.

According to the recently-released 2020 U.S. Multimedia Quality and Satisfaction Study, the Nissan Sentra is the top-performing Small/Compact vehicle in terms of quality and satisfaction with its multimedia infotainment system. The Genesis G70, which will be getting a new version in the U.S. soon, tops the Small/Compact Premium segment. For the bigger vehicles, the Dodge Challenger leads the Midsize/Large segment, while the BMW X6 has the best infotainment for the Midsize/Large segment.

The study based its ratings on responses from 87,282 car buyers and lessees of brand-new 2020 model-year cars. The respondents were surveyed after 90 days of ownership, plus the study was fielded from February through May 2020.

J.D. Power also points out that design-related issues were the main culprit of dissatisfaction from the car owners. And while over-the-air updates could be the solution to fix the bugs that make the user experience bad, J.D. Power warns that they can potentially do more harm than good.

"This is very concerning considering the rapid growth of remote update capabilities for multimedia and infotainment systems," said Brent Gruber, senior director of global automotive quality at J.D. Power.

"In theory, the added convenience of fixing notable industry problems on the fly sounds great, but manufacturers need to ensure that the solution isn’t creating more headaches for owners in an area that is already highly problematic."