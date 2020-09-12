The 2021 Volkswagen Golf Variant and Alltrack, based on the redesigned Golf 8 chassis and revealed last week, aren’t likely to come to the US. But what if VW offered its Continentally popular family car lineup as a unibody compact pickup? That’s a future this “Alltruck” rendering tries to imagine.

Coming to us via Behance from the rendering studio known as KDesign AG, the Volkswagen Golf Alltruck imagines what the Wolfsburg outfit could possibly produce if it decided to gun after the Ford Maverick and rumored Hyundai Santa Cruz. While its awkward rear haunches remind us somewhat of the bygone Subaru Baja, the Alltruck could be a winner among small families with active lifestyles.

The conventional Golf 8 donates everything forward of the B-pillar to the Alltruck rendering, meaning lovely scalloped headlights with a full-width LED daytime running lamp, unusual hexagonal foglight arrays, an Arteon-like hood, and crisp bodyside surfacing. The rear door and everything that follows are unique to the imaginative pickup, though. The shutline is more upright, as is the rear door glass, and an extended wheelbase allows for a much longer cargo area than the ‘Wagen wagon can offer.

That longer rear end would also improve the Golf’s handling when loaded down with heavy cargo, keeping mass centered between the front and rear axles as much as possible. The Alltruck also gets a beefy roof rack for more cargo flexibility, and the high bedsides allow for lots of carrying capacity – at the expense of reach-in access. As on the Golf Alltrack, the pickup tailgate splits the taillights in two.

Also setting the Alltruck apart from other Golf Variant models is a rather robust lift kit that looks to open up far more ground clearance than the current wagon’s 6.9 inches – a Cherokee Trailhawk–rivaling 9.0 inches looks likely under the rendering. That would help its cargo-carrying credentials even more, giving it the suspension travel needed to lug along some heavy payloads.

So what are the odds this rendering will inspire ze Germans to actually build the cleverly named Alltruck? Practically zero. Although a pickup-ified station wagon could sell decently in the US, it’s not a sure enough bet to justify development costs – even Ford is gun-shy about the Maverick, which might share a good deal of engineering with the current Transit Connect van to defray costs. And Subaru, whose customers are known for being a bit quirky (and therefore more willing to buy funky, functional designs) only sold 10,000 Bajas in the trucklet’s best-ever year on the market.

Given that Vee-Dub probably isn’t even willing to give Americans (the pickup’s most likely fans) a crack at the new Golf wagon, we’d say that this Alltruck concept is best left in our dreams.