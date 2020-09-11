Earlier this month, Hyundai revealed the new Kona, which brought with it an all-new design. It wasn’t a complete redesign, but the compact crossover did get several upgrades. However, missing from the reveal was the sportier Kona N we’ve been spying for months. It was absent, and now we know why. A new spy video shows the Kona doing some towing testing because even though the Kona N is a sporty offering, it’s still a crossover.

The test vehicle spied here is still wearing cladding on the sides and hood, even though we’ve seen Kona Ns with just the camouflage. The new Kona should give you a great idea of what the Kona N will look like when it arrives. We expect it’ll receive a new, more aggressive front fascia while installing a new diffuser that’ll help house the ginormous dual-exhaust tips sticking out the back. The suspension is lowered a bit, and red brake calipers add a touch of sportiness.

Gallery: 2022 Hyundai Kona N new spy photos

16 Photos

Inside, the Kona N should look like the new Kona, featuring an updated layout. However, it should feature some sporty trim pieces and contrast stitching to let passengers know they’re in a Kona N. Under the hood should be the same mill found in the Veloster N. That means the Kona N could produce either 250 or 275 horsepower (186 or 205 kilowatts) from the turbocharged 2.0-liter mill. All-wheel drive is also possible, though it’ll likely only come with an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Now that Hyundai has revealed the new Kona, we’ll have to wait for the Kona N to debut sometime next year. It’ll likely arrive as a 2022 model to compete with other sportier compact crossovers like the VW T-Roc R. Right now, crossovers are popular, and automakers want to cater to a wide range of customers, so Hyundai’s performance-oriented crossover is coming a the perfect time.