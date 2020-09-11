Motorhomes come in several shapes and sizes, more so now than ever, but the upper range of these already expensive vehicles is downright opulent. Take the new Vario Perfect 1200 Platinum as an example. It’s the new top-tier offering from Variomobil that starts at approximately $1 million. Options can take that price to over $1.7 million, especially if you have to buy a new vehicle that fits in the garage in the motorhome’s rear.

Yes, you read that right. The Perfect 1200 Platinum offers a car hauler designed to swallow a Mercedes-AMG GT or a similarly sized car like the Porsche 911. Just don’t tell the motorhome. Vario builds it atop a Mercedes chassis while being based on the Benz Actros 2453. Power comes from a 10.7-liter turbo-diesel six-cylinder engine making 422 horsepower (329 kilowatts). There’s an optional 12.8-liter mill available that produces 523 hp (390 kW). Vario offers the garage in several sizes.

But the garage is just one aspect of the Perfect 1200 Platinum that makes it unique. For one, it comes with up to three slide-out sections, depending on the layout, and the biggest model even features a hallway connecting the living and sleeping areas. The hallway bypasses the traditional bathroom, which includes an enclosed shower. The motorhome is also wide enough to allow two people to walk next to each other.

Vario offers the Perfect 1200 with many options, including a washer/dryer, back-up generator, air conditioner, and solar charging. Customers can also choose from several entertainment systems and accessories like a Bose sound system or an Apple TV. The hefty price tag should be enough to say that there are plenty of options available if you don’t mind paying for them. Then again, if your motorhome requires you to buy a new car, the cost isn’t much of a concern.